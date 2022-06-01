Family art workshop at Edmonds’ Cascadia Art Museum June 4

A family art workshop exploring the works of Pacific Northwest artist Howard Duell is scheduled for noon-1 p.m. and 1-2 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at Cascadia Art Museum in Edmonds. The workshop is being presented by Cascadia Team Ambassadors, a group of six high school students who volunteer at the Cascadia Art Museum.
Howard Duell’s works, showcased at the Cascadia Art Museum, include a wide variety of genres, from colorful abstract paintings to intricately designed sculptures. During the Family Art Workshop, the ambassadors will provide a short tour of the museum’s Howard Duell exhibition, followed by a hands-on workshop where participants will have the opportunity to craft their own sculptures.
During the workshop, there will be air-dry clay, wire, and paint provided to create your own Duell-inspired masterpieces.
Learn more about the Family Art Workshop and sign up for a materials packet (supplies are limited) online at www.cascadiaartmuseum.org/family-art-workshops
The museum is located at 190 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds. Parking is free.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.