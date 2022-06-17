Father’s Day finds at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market

As is tradition here in Edmonds, the Museum’s Summer Market of Father’s Day Weekend marks the official start of the summer market season. This year, we celebrate the warmer days with the arrival of Hayton Berry Farm, Firetrail Farm, Rest Awhile Fruit, Ramsden Beef, as well as many long time artists and crafters.

Hayton Berry Farm will be moving to their new location on 5th Avenue, across from Vespucci Pizza and close to Main Street. Firetrail Farm will be with us every other week in their new location on Bell Street across from Collins Family Orchards. Rest Awhile Fruit will also be moving to their new location at the base of Bell Street near 5th Avenue, a bit behind Pop’s Kettle Corn. Rest Awhile is hoping to bring their first cherries of the season tomorrow. If they received enough sun in Pateros, Amy should have a limited number of Chelan Cherries to take home.

For those looking for something delicious to barbecue, Martiny Livestock will have some specials on their lamb, Ramsden Beef and Sky Valley Farm will a great selection of cuts of meat, and Wilson Fish will be bringing a wide selection of fresh salmon, halibut and cod.

From Alvarez Organic, Firetrail and Frog Song Farms, shoppers will find a wide selection of lettuces, radishes, microgreens, herbs, and veggies. Perfect for roasting, snacking or salads.

And of course, with it being Father’s Day weekend, many of our artists/crafters will feature great gifts for the father figure in your life.

So, stop down at the market this Saturday. We will be open from 9-2. And if you are able, consider purchasing something from one of our farmers for the Edmonds Food Bank. Our farmers will have boxes at their booths to collect donations, which will go directly to the food bank at the end of the day. Questions? Stop by the Edmonds Food Bank booth on Bell Street, located by the Veterans Plaza near 5th Avenue.

–– By Christina Martin, Market Manager