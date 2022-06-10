Feedme Hospitality launches July 4th T-shirt fundraiser supporting child burn survivors

Feedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group has launched its Lemonade Stands and Edmonds Kind of Fourth apparel sales, with this year’s proceeds aimed at helping child burn survivors attend summer camp.

Feedme Hospitality has partnered with the South County Fire Foundation and IAFF Local 1828, which donates to provide children with an opportunity to experience Eyabsut’s Burn Camp in a comfortable and fun environment.

Pre-sale of the South County Fire Foundation shirts has begun, and you can purchase shirts here. Shirts and tanks will be available for pickup the week before the 4th of July.

Also, on the weekend of July 2-4, Feedme Hospitality will be selling its regular and spiked lemonade, with proceeds be donated to the South County Firefighters Foundation that supports Camp Eyabsut’s Burn Camp.

Enjoy lemonade 4th of July weekend at Salt & Iron, Mar-Ket Edmonds, Fire & The Feast, Bar Dojo, Shore Pine and SanKai.

If you prefer to donate directly to South County Fire Foundation, you can visit IAFF Local 1828.