Fireworks banned in Southwest Snohomish County

As July 4th approaches, a reminder that fireworks use is banned year-round in southwest Snohomish County. This includes:

Unincorporated communities in southwest Snohomish County

City of Brier

City of Edmonds

City of Lynnwood

City of Mountlake Terrace

Town of Woodway.

Professional public fireworks shows are allowed in compliance with local regulations, requirements, and the proper permit. The closest local fireworks show will be the 3rd of July event over Lake Ballinger, sponsored by the City of Mountlake Terrace. The event begins at 6 p.m. with a DJ and food trucks. Fireworks will occur as darkness falls at approximately 10 p.m.

There is no fireworks show in Edmonds this year due to construction at Civic Field.

For complaints related to noise or illegal fireworks use with no threat to life or property, call the Snohomish County 911 non-emergency number at 425-407-3999.

When calling the non-emergency line, expect to be placed in a queue until a 911 dispatcher is available to answer your call. Dispatchers handle both 911 and non-emergency calls.

If you do choose to set off fireworks illegally in these areas, it could hit your pocketbook. In the City of Edmonds, the fine is $500 for a first-time offense. Those getting caught a second time — or more — within five years can be charged with a criminal misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of not more than $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail.

The Edmonds Police Department said it plans to have an increased presence in the city starting July 1 to deter the use of consumer fireworks and enforce the ban.

In the City of Lynnwood, setting off fireworks illegally is a misdemeanor that could result in a potential fine of up to $1,000 and 90 days in jail, although the city said it focuses primarily on education and voluntary compliance.

Discharging fireworks is also a misdemeanor in the City of Mountlake Terrace, but the city takes a case-by-case approach to enforcement in all misdemeanor cases.