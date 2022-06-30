Fortuna Law offering free ‘Pride in Edmonds’ stickers

For the second year in a row, Fortuna Law PLLC is providing free “Pride in Edmonds” posters and stickers to the community to celebrate Pride month.
Attorney Jenna Nand said they can be picked up at the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce office, 121 5th Ave. N., in downtown Edmonds.
