Friends of the Edmonds Library book sale set for June 25

The Friends of the Edmonds Library community book sale is back this Saturday, June 25 from 1-4 p.m. at the Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St., in Kennedy Hall.

Parking is on site, and doors will be open to let the sunshine flow through. Hundreds of donated books will be available at heavily discounted prices: $2 for hardbacks and $1 for paperbacks. Children and teens can each choose one free book (while supplies last).

All funds raised support the Edmonds Library. Learn more here.