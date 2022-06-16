Gardening through the seasons: Is summer 2022 really on its way?

Here’s the latest quarterly column, “Gardening through the Seasons,” by Edmonds Master Gardener Barbara Chase.

With the winter and spring of 2022 still on our mind, is it any wonder gardeners are unsure what summer 2022 will bring us?

A walk in the neighborhood showed me that the rabbits and raccoons thrived in our weather.

I saw many healthy trees and shrubs. In fact, they grew so much that trimming is a first order of the day.

Korean dogwood and peonies herald summer. Various lavenders, starting with the Spanish lavender, are showing color. Hydrangeas are putting on lots of growth. Midsummer, they will be in full bloom

Native rosa nutkana, red twig dogwood and vine maples are ready to go. Early blooming native trees such as serviceberry (amelanchier) and Indian plum (oemleria) now have ripe fruit, which the birds love. Native plants support many insects and various animals, including many birds.

Iris, especially the natives, are ready to be divided in July. Some plants such as ajuga, sedum, brunnera and bergenia can be divided almost any time of the year.

Summer is the time that yarrow, centranthus (Valerian) and crocosmia (montbretia) will flourish with very little attention. Rudbeckia,(Black-eyed Susan), lobelia, penstemon, salvia (sage), solidago (golden rod), and hardy geranium will also thrive with just a bit more attention. Sedums and sempervivums (Hens and Chicks) are wonderful hardy summer plants

Gardeners new to the Northwest may believe that plants don’t need much water in the summer, perhaps a sprinkle or two. However, Northwest summers are quite dry. Many plants need a good watering, not just a sprinkle. Water deeply, but not frequently. Using a 3- to 4-inch mulch (wood chips are good) will keep summer plants from drying out and dying. July and August are our driest months, so be sure to water plants (like rhododendrons),which form their flowers in July.

If you put in new trees in the summer, you will have to be very aware of watering. It is best to wait until mid-September, October and early November to plant trees.

A local arborist has observed that our very wet winter and spring has greatly benefited our Northwest forests. The trees with their multiple seeds and cones indicate a great potential for more plants — nature at work.

Northwest gardeners find out what a gardening paradise we live in. We have much to choose from because of the rain. Take advantage of the variety of plants. You will be happy you did.

–– By Barbara Chase