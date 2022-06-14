Get a preview of the Edmonds Art Studio Tour during Edmonds Arts Festival

The Edmonds Art Studio Tour, set for Sept. 17-18, will host a preview of some of this year’s tour artists during the Edmonds Arts Festival June 17-19. Many of the tour artists will be selling their work and setting up demonstrations of their process in the Edmonds Plaza Room above the library.

Over 20 of the artists selected to participate in the annual studio tour will be on hand throughout the weekend to promote their annual fall studio tour. In addition to being available for sales during the festival weekend, their work can also be purchased during the Wednesday evening Celebrate Art Party hosted by the Edmonds Arts FestivalFoundation.