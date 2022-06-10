Holocaust Center for Humanity Speaker at Cascadia Art Museum June 14

Breeze Dahlberg of the Holocaust Center for Humanity’s Speakers Bureau will be at Cascadia Art Museum Tuesday, June 14 to speak about her grandmother Vera Frank Federman and Maria Frank Abrams, cousins who both survived the Auschwitz Concentration Camp. The museum will be open half an hour prior to the event for patrons to view the exhibition before hearing Dahlberg speak.

Seating for the free 1 p.m. lecture is limited. If you are interested in attending, secure your seat by emailing events@cascadiaartmuseum.org.

Vera Frank Federman was born June 27, 1924. She grew up in Debrecen, Hungary as an only child, but with a large extended family. She studied both English and German and graduated from a girls’ high school.

On March 19, 1944 the Nazis occupied Hungary and soon thereafter deprived Jews of their civil rights. The Nazis, assisted by the Hungarian Arrow Cross, forced Jews out of their homes, businesses, and schools and into ghettos. Vera and her family, including her best friend and cousin, Marika Frank, were rounded up into the Debrecen ghetto along with the remaining Jewish population of their town. After several months in the ghetto and doing forced labor in a brick factory, they boarded cattle cars to Auschwitz Concentration Camp. It was June 27, 1944, Vera’s 20th birthday.

Vera was in Auschwitz for six weeks before the Nazis sent her to a munitions factory in Allendorf, a sub-camp of Buchenwald, where she was a slave laborer. American forces liberated her there on March 28, 1945. When Vera spoke later about this factory, she said that whenever they could, she and her friends did not fill the bullets with gun powder.

Vera was the only surviving member of her immediate family. After the war, she came to Seattle on a scholarship from the Hillel Foundation to attend the University of Washington. She married Marvin Federman and had two children.

Vera was a member of the Holocaust Center’s Speakers Bureau for many years. Vera passed away in 2017.

Breeze Dahlberg is Vera’s granddaughter. She grew up hearing stories of Vera’s life and her Holocaust survival. Breeze wants her grandmother’s story to live on and help students learn lessons from the Holocaust. Breeze is a writer, the mother of two young children, and lives in the Seattle area. She became a member of the speakers bureau in 2018.

For more information visit www.cascadiaartmuseum.org/lectures.