Hosting a July 4th barbecue? The Edmonds Museum Summer Market has everything you need

July 4th weekend is here, and so are many of the colors and flavors of the summer season.

This Saturday, we are looking forward to plenty of sweet cherries and berries at the market. If you are looking for strawberries or raspberries, both Hayton Berry Farm and Our Family Farm should have plenty to choose from. Our Family Farm is located on Bell Street across from Collins Family Orchards, where you will find plenty of early cherries, and Hayton is now located on 5th Avenue across from Vespucci Pizza, where you may find lunch. Also, Rest Awhile Fruit will have more cherries at their stand down by the Log Cabin on Bell Street and if all goes well, Martin Family Orchard may have their first harvest as well.

For those planning to barbecue, you cannot go wrong with any of our options. If you are looking for fish, check out the freshly caught salmon, halibut and more at the Wilson Fish booth. For lamb, Martiny Livestock always has a wide selection. Sky Valley Family Farm will have sausages, chops, steaks and maybe even some ribs, and of course, Ramsden Beef will have a selection of their grass-fed beef too.

Now, what goes better with barbecues than maybe some fresh salad or chopped veggies for snacking or grilling. Alvarez Organic Farm and Frog Song Farm always have plenty of delicious options to enjoy, and now is the best time to enjoy freshly harvested peas! And if you come early enough, you may be able to get some early tomatoes from Flying Tomato Farm as well!

For sides to go with your meal, we can offer Hot Dame’s hot sauces, Bubba’s mild and hot salsas, Deborah’s Pies, Junebug’s Sauerkrauts, Salt Blade’s Salamis, Pete’s Perfect Toffee, Mediterranean Hummus, JonBoy Caramels, Culture Shock Kombucha, Cascade Shrubs, and the list goes on. If you are looking for something to toast the holiday, the options include Lopez Island Vineyards, Lupine Vineyards, Hierophant Meadery, and Greenwood Cider Company. All the products listed are locally sourced and made by our vendors.

Start your lists now, and come down and spend the day with us. With almost 100 vendors registered this Saturday, we are lucky to host many local crafters and artisans as well as our producers and farmers. So have some lunch or a snack, pick up a flower bouquet or two, and enjoy! See you at the market, open Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager