In first of several city roundtables, Five Corners residents gather to discuss reimagining their neighborhood

A group of more than 20 Five Corners residents and City of Edmonds staff and consultants gathered at Cafe Ladro Wednesday evening for a roundtable discussion on the city’s Reimagining Neighborhoods project.

The project is aimed at finding creative ways to use public areas – like streets and parking lots – to bring the community together in six Edmonds neighborhoods. During the roundtable, Development Services Director Susan McLaughlin explained that the project was partially inspired by the effects of the pandemic.

“When we were forced to be in our house, when we were forced to work at home, people carved these outdoor spaces to connect with people,” McLaughlin said to the group.

There will be six citywide roundtables in total (the second, for the Edmonds Bowl, was Thursday night), to address the specific needs and goals for each neighborhood.

At these roundtables, the city is looking for what kinds of street “activation” the public is interested in– from street fairs, to food trucks, to outdoor concerts. Instead of building something new, the project hopes to “convert” and “reallocate” existing space. Each neighborhood will receive $15,000 in funding for a pilot project of their choosing this summer, modeled after the examples outlined by city officials.

“That infrastructure conversation is critical and we’re having it. But tonight’s conversation is what can we layer on top of our streets right now, so that we don’t have to wait for a 10-year improvement plan to actually get together” said McLaughlin.

After the group was welcomed, the rest of the event was entirely interactive. Attendees were invited to engage in activities spread throughout the coffee shop space or ask questions. The first station featured a map where each person could mark where they live, work and spend most of their time.

Other posters stationed around the room explained the concept of street activation and offered examples of concepts from other neighborhoods in the Seattle area. Attendees were given dots to identify which concepts interested them, with the most popular ideas being streateries and evening markets. Residents also had the opportunity to suggest their own ideas for activation.

In the center of the room was a large map of Edmonds and cutouts of the concepts from the board. The concepts could then be placed on the map to suggest where in the area they would work best. By the end of the event, the map was covered in sticky notes with recommendations. This activity, like most in the room, seemed to engage the majority of participants and get them talking with officials.

In another corner, McLaughlin sat with those attendees who had questions about the project, in an effort to address their concerns. McLaughlin and others working the event continuously emphasized the importance of public input and collaboration.

Mackey Guenther, a development services Intern for the city, noted that the responses at the event seemed positive. According to Guenther, even those with reservations or criticisms of the project felt energized by the opportunities the project presented. City Public Information Officer Kelsey Foster said that Wednesday’s turnout was higher than expected and that she believed future roundtables would bring in even larger crowds.

The next roundtable will take place on July 7 from 6 to 7:30 in Hickman Park. To learn more about the project, visit the City of Edmonds website.

— Story and photos by Bridget Smith