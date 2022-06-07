Informational meeting June 12 on Housing Hope project planned for Edmonds

Housing Hope is hosting an informational meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 12 about a new family housing development planned for Edmonds Lutheran Church.

During the meeting, Housing Hope will present the details of the project, designed for families in need. You can read more about it in our previous story.

Space is limited, so reservations are required here. The meeting will be at Edmonds Lutheran Church, 23525 84th Ave. W., Edmonds.

If you can’t attend but would like to receive a recording of the presentation, contact Housing Hope Public Relations Manager Joan Penney at joanpenney@housinghope.org

For more information, visit www.housinghope.org/south-county