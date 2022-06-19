Interim design standards, ‘missing middle’ housing grant among items on June 21 city council agenda

A resolution supporting interim design standards for multifamily buildings downtown and approval of a grant application to study “missing middle” housing are among the items on the Tuesday, June 21 Edmonds City Council agenda.

The council will also consider a proposal regarding remote participation by city board and commission members, and amendments to the city’sireworks fines and tree codes.

The council April 21 approved the interim design standards, which are aimed at addressing concerns prompted by a 24-unit apartment building proposed for the 600 block of Main Street, located in the BD2 zone. The council held a public hearing last week on the interim measures.

The council’s Public Safety, Personnel and Planning (PSPP) committee last week discussed the State Department of Commerce “missing middle” housing grant, available through a program approved by the Washington State Legislature in 2022. Under the grant, the city would be required to “evaluate and consider” allowing missing middle housing on 30% of lots zoned single family, and also to conduct a racial equity analysis. Development Director Susan McLaughlin said it makes sense to apply for the grant money since the city will need to conduct this type of analysis as part of its 2024 Comprehensive Plan update. Accepting the grant does not require the city to adopt ordinances to require missing middle housing, she added. You can learn more in this Commerce Department FAQ here.

Also last week, the PSPP committee considered a request from Mayor Mike Nelson to amend the council’s ordinance — passed in 2020 — that raised the fine for setting off fireworks in Edmonds to $500 for a first-time offense. The reason for the proposed change, City Attorney Jeff Taraday explained, is that under state law, the municipal court is also now required to collect a public safety and education assessment that would make the total fireworks fine higher than the $500 the council approved.

Prior to the 7 p.m. council business meeting, the council will meet at 6 p.m. in an executive session — closed to the public — to discuss pending or potential litigation.

The 7 p.m. hybrid meeting will be held in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N.

