Irish dancer from Edmonds school competing in nationals this weekend

Dancer Lyla Higgins from the Edmonds-based Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing will be competing at the North American Irish Dance Nationals in Montreal, Canada this weekend.
“Lyla is a stylish dancer with immense natural talent. She has excelled competitively and also artistically — recently choreographing her own dance for our end-of-year recitals called Metamorphosis,” said the school’s founder and head teacher Lauren Carroll-Bolger.
Carroll-Henderson School is an Irish dancing school focusing on traditional, artistic and competitive Irish dancing for all dancers ages 3-18. Visit www.chirishdance.com for more details.
