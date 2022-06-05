Just Around the Corner: Say goodbye to the Redmond Sears store

The 51-year-old Sears building in Redmond’s Overlake district is being demolished.

The complex, located at 148th Avenue Northeast in Redmond, was the largest Sears west of the Mississippi in 1971, occupying 21.5 acres. The store closed in 2018.

In its heyday, the huge store had a bakery, candy shop, garden section and hardware, appliance, tailor, optical, insurance and clothes departments. Remember Toughskins jeans, DieHard batteries, and toffee-coated cashews? All in all, 55 departments were mostly housed in the 232,323-square-foot, two-story building.

In the past few years, the retail chain has been closing stores nationwide — in part due to the emergence of e-commerce, in part because consumers’ tastes have moved on.

The property will become Overlake Plaza, featuring apartments, offices and retail businesses.

No more putting on your Sunday best to go to this Sears.

— Story and photos by David Carlos

Mountlake Terrace resident David Carlos often submits photos and videos profiling interesting places nearby.