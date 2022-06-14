Letter to the editor: Got the urge to volunteer?

Editor:

Would you like to be involved with a growing and vibrant organization committed to the celebration of local history? This is the opportunity for you! Founded in 1973, the Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society (the Society) is passionate about preserving and sharing the history and heritage of Edmonds and South Snohomish County for future generations.

Since 1973, the Society has collected and preserved over 26,000 historical items, and that number continues to grow. The Society oversees the Edmonds Historical Museum (which is housed in the historic Edmonds Carnegie Library building) as well as the extremely popular Edmonds Historical Museum Summer Market and many outstanding programs/events–including the Scarecrow Festival, participating in the annual Fourth of July parade, Haunted Museum and others. The Society is largely a volunteer-oriented organization, and we need your help to enhance our contributions to Edmonds and surrounding communities.

If you are interested in volunteering to help us continue to deliver outstanding programs and events that contribute to the vibrancy of our great community, please click on this link 2022-Volunteer-Opportunities.pdf (historicedmonds.org) to view the fun volunteer opportunities available at the museum, the Summer Market and special events. And when you have decided which opportunities interest you, please click on this link Volunteer at the Edmonds Historical Museum • Edmonds Historical Museum (historicedmonds.org) to complete the brief on-line volunteer application. Or, if you plan to visit the Edmonds Historical Museum Summer Market soon, feel free to drop by the Information Booth to pick up a copy. After you’ve applied, a volunteer coordinator will contact you to connect you with an opportunity that best fits your interests.

We look forward to serving our community with you!

Dave Teitzel, board member

Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society