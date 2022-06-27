Letter to the editor: Support for a city council resolution regarding reproductive freedom

Editor:

This past week, millions across our country had their reproductive freedoms threatened or stripped away when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, ending the Constitutional right to reproductive choice and privacy. Reproductive rights — the full access to reproductive choices, including abortion access — is an issue of human rights.

It is important that you know where your elected representatives stand on issues, especially on matters as critical as human rights. In collaboration with Councilmember Susan Paine, and with the encouragement of many constituents, I, Laura, will be motioning from the dais to add the following resolution to the Tuesday, June 28 agenda: A RESOLUTION of the Edmonds City Council in support of abortion rights and other reproductive rights, in opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, urging federal and state elected officials to codify abortion rights and other reproductive rights, and supporting Washington State’s commitment to protecting reproductive freedom.

WHEREAS, from June 24-26th, 2022, millions gathered in cities across the United States, including in Snohomish County, to protest the overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that has protected the freedom to seek an abortion since 1973; and

WHEREAS, the U.S. Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade by a 7-2 vote in 1973 in recognition of the necessity of constitutionally guaranteed, national right toaccess abortion services through the education and pressure from the women’s liberation movement; and

WHEREAS, reproductive freedom – including the right to make one of life’s most important decisions – whether or when to have children – is foundational to a person’s autonomy, dignity, and ability to participate fully in economic, social, and civic life; and

WHEREAS, throughout history, laws banning abortion do not stop them from happening, but instead made them unsafe, leading to pain, suffering, loss of fertility, and even death;

WHEREAS, according to reports published by the Guttmacher Institute, before Roe v. Wade, illegal abortions were estimated to range from 200,000 to 1.2 million per year and constituted at least 17 percent of all maternal deaths attributed to pregnancy and childbirth in 1965 alone;

WHEREAS, with the legalization of abortion services in the United States, these procedures have led to safer practices and drastically reduced the incidences of maternal deaths and hospitalizations related to abortion services; and

WHEREAS, the American Psychological Association states that there is a preponderance of scientific data supporting the conclusion that freedom of choice and a woman’s control over her critical life decisions promotes psychological health; and

WHEREAS, laws restricting access to abortion disproportionately impact poor, rural, working-class women and women of color who may not have the resources to cover the doctor fees, travel costs, childcare costs, and lost wages when seeking quality reproductive healthcare, because wealthy women have resources to obtain needed abortion care services; and

WHEREAS, the overturning of a long-standing privacyprecedent may also be applied to other U.S Supreme Court settled cases, such as those protecting the right to birth control, which could strip women of the medical means necessary to determine when and whether to have children;

WHEREAS, overturning Roe v. Wade disregards the human right to bodily autonomy, which could also set a legal precedent used to overturn healthcare and other legal rights for LGBTQ people, while transgender care is already under assault; and

WHEREAS, the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, a majority in the U.S. Senate, and the Presidency have the power to codify access to safe and abundantly available abortion care services and access to reproductive care and services for all people; NOW, THEREFORE,

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF EDMONDS WASHINGTON THAT:

Section 1. The Edmonds City Council is entirely opposed to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in overturning Roe v. Wade, and the removal of federal protection for accessing reproductive care and services for all people.

Section 2. The Edmonds City Council urges federal elected officials to pass legislation codifying the full right to abortion and other reproductive healthcare nationwide. The Edmonds City Council urges elected officials in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate to use their full power, not only to vote for such legislation but also to fight to end the filibuster and use their resources to restore the Roe V. Wade through federal legislation.

Section 3. The Edmonds City Council directs copies of this Resolution shall be sent to Governor Inslee and our State representatives as a means of showing our City’s support for:

A. The passage of a Washington State Constitutional guaranteeing full access to abortion care services, and

B. Washington State’s recent letter of Commitment to Reproductive Freedom.

C. Increasing oversight over hospital mergers that have often interfered with the provision of reproductive health services for all people.

Section 4. The Edmonds City Council directs that it is hereby the policy of the City of Edmonds, with the passage of this Resolution that the Edmonds Police Department will not commit any of their police services in the pursuit of any investigations related to those people who are seeking, or providing abortion care or reproductive health care services, as it is not a current public safety priority for our Edmonds community.

Section 5. The Edmonds City Council strongly supports the grassroots organizing and movement building required to put social pressure on elected officials and the judiciary to defend against this historic attack on the rights of women, pregnant people, and the LGBTQ community, and encourages Edmonds residents to continue to support efforts to protect reproductive freedom, through education and advocacy.



Citations

www.apa.org/news/press/releases/2022/03/reproductive-rights

www.guttmacher.org/gpr/2003/03/lessons-roe-will-past-be-prologue

www.gov.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Multi-State-Commitment-to-Reproductive-Freedom_Final-1.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdeliver

www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/19/19-1392/193052/20210920164243798_19-1392%20Brief.pdf

www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/19/19-1392/192992/20210920145519814_19-1392_Amicus%20Bri

Laura Johnson and Susan Paine

Edmonds City Councilmembers, Positions 7 and 6