Letter to the editor: Supporting Janelle Cass for Washington State Senate

Editor:
Upon hearing about Janelle Cass’ run for Senate in the 21st Legislative District (which includes all of Mukilteo, most of Edmonds, and unincorporated portions of Lynnwood, and Everett) I was filled with hope! I look forward to new ideas and approaches to the serious issues we currently face in our communities. Janelle is a graduate of the Air Force Academy, has a degree in civil environmental engineering, and is a small business owner in Edmonds.
With the alarming rise in crime, rampant drug abuse, and the need to effectively address mental health issues and homelessness I see an opportunity for our elected officials to tackle these holistically, rather than to address them in silos and burn up our tax dollars. These are not new issues, and they are growing in scale and seriousness. It’s time for a well-credentialled citizen to be elected to bring new ideas for effective and positive change. It’s time for Janelle Cass!
I have personally met Janelle and as the senator for the 21st LD she has pledged that she will work on finding effective solutions to the issues that are currently top of mind for a majority of voters:
It’s time for change. We need a leader who will bring common sense and well-crafted strategies that take a holistic approach and gets to the root of problems. So many of these issues connect to one another and have been given “Band-Aids” when they truly required a “tourniquet” and Janelle brings the balanced, collaborative experience, and analytical approach that is needed. I cannot wait to cast my vote for her as the 21st LD Senator in the August primary!
Julie Backous
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.