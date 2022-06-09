Letter to the editor: Supporting Janelle Cass for Washington State Senate

Editor:

Upon hearing about Janelle Cass’ run for Senate in the 21st Legislative District (which includes all of Mukilteo, most of Edmonds, and unincorporated portions of Lynnwood, and Everett) I was filled with hope! I look forward to new ideas and approaches to the serious issues we currently face in our communities. Janelle is a graduate of the Air Force Academy, has a degree in civil environmental engineering, and is a small business owner in Edmonds.

With the alarming rise in crime, rampant drug abuse, and the need to effectively address mental health issues and homelessness I see an opportunity for our elected officials to tackle these holistically, rather than to address them in silos and burn up our tax dollars. These are not new issues, and they are growing in scale and seriousness. It’s time for a well-credentialled citizen to be elected to bring new ideas for effective and positive change. It’s time for Janelle Cass!

I have personally met Janelle and as the senator for the 21st LD she has pledged that she will work on finding effective solutions to the issues that are currently top of mind for a majority of voters:

• Crime and safety : she is committed to strengthening the current weak legislation to give Law Enforcement the tools it needs to protect the community

• Homelessness: addressing root causes w ith a compassion ate , effective, and common-sense solutions , directing funds in a way that helps people obtain the support they need and cleaning up our green spaces

• Lowering the cost of living: l essening the tax burden on her constituents and supporting small businesses to help drive economic growth

• Keeping single-family residential zoning decisions l ocal

It’s time for change. We need a leader who will bring common sense and well-crafted strategies that take a holistic approach and gets to the root of problems. So many of these issues connect to one another and have been given “Band-Aids” when they truly required a “tourniquet” and Janelle brings the balanced, collaborative experience, and analytical approach that is needed. I cannot wait to cast my vote for her as the 21st LD Senator in the August primary!

Julie Backous