Letter to the editor: Thanks to first responders who helped our family

Editor:

April 23, 2022 was the worst night of our lives. Our son unexpectedly died. South County Fire responded to our home and made every effort to save him.

I would like to thank and acknowledge them for all their efforts and support in such an awful situation. They helped the family with preparing for the next steps in the grieving process.

These valiant individuals are:

Battalion Chief Joe Hughes, Medical Services Officer Chris East, Engine 14 (Blue Ridge Fire Station): Capt. Rod Handly, Firefighter/Paramedic Ben Ostrander, Firefighter Cabot Guidry, Medic 16 (Maplewood Fire Station): Capt. Clayton Smith, Firefighter/Paramedic Casey Wilson, Firefighter Conner Davis Engine 20 and Aid 20 (Esperance Fire Station): Capt. Betsy Bankson, Firefighter/Paramedic Jeffrey Walton and Firefighters Dahlton Osborne, Monica Bagnall and Kody Borden and chaplain Debbie Rosenfelt from Support 7 who responded.

Last but not least is Edmonds Police Officer William Morris #3148, who did his best to support us in the aftermath.

Chris Deiner-Karr

Edmonds