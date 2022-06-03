Man running across Hwy 99 struck by vehicle in Edmonds Thursday

A pedestrian was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries Thursday evening after he attempted to run across Highway 99 in Edmonds and was struck by a vehicle.

According to Edmonds police, the pedestrian — a man of unknown age — was not in a crosswalk when he was hit in the 24100 block of Highway 99.

The involved driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police. The roadway will be closed for hours while traffic detectives investigate.