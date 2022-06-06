McDonald McGarry Insurance holding annual shredding event and food drive June 11

Gather your documents to be securely shredded. McDonald McGarry Insurance is bringing back their shredding event and food drive on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

As in past years, McDonald McGarry will be partnering with Grange Insurance and LeMay Mobile Shredding to have a truck at 630 Main St. You’ll be able to watch your documents being shredded in real time on the truck’s monitors. While the truck will be on site until 1 p.m., it fills up quickly. Each participant is asked to bring just three bags to be shredded.

McDonald McGarry will be collecting food for people and pets, which will be donated to the Edmonds Food Bank. Please consider bringing along some food or kibble for people and animals in need (cash donations are also welcome). Over the years, this event has sent over seven trucks full of food and donations to the Edmonds Food Bank.

Should you have any questions, email info@mcdonaldmcgarry.com or call the office at 425-774-3200.