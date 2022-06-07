Meet the new business: Graceful Living Coaching & Mentoring

Business name: Graceful Living Coaching & Mentoring/Officiant Grace

Products and/or services: Personal and spiritual growth counseling/wedding officiating and couples counseling.

How long in business: 32 years

Tell us about your history: I have lived in the greater Seattle area on and off for the past 30 years. I recently relocated to Edmonds to serve this beautiful community.

Unique/interesting features about the business: My work is serving people in their most empowered, inspired lives. We all have a call to purpose that helps us fulfill our own lives and contributes to uplifting our world. I am dedicated to helping you tap into your greatest potential and sharing your gifts with our community and our planet.

Contact information

Email: gracemacleod8@gmail.com

Phone: 808-212-8692

Website: gracemacleod.com