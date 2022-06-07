Meet the new business: Graceful Living Coaching & Mentoring

Business name: Graceful Living Coaching & Mentoring/Officiant Grace
Products and/or services: Personal and spiritual growth counseling/wedding officiating and couples counseling.
How long in business: 32 years
Tell us about your history: I have lived in the greater Seattle area on and off for the past 30 years. I recently relocated to Edmonds to serve this beautiful community.
Unique/interesting features about the business: My work is serving people in their most empowered, inspired lives. We all have a call to purpose that helps us fulfill our own lives and contributes to uplifting our world. I am dedicated to helping you tap into your greatest potential and sharing your gifts with our community and our planet.
Contact information
Email: gracemacleod8@gmail.com
Phone: 808-212-8692
Website: gracemacleod.com
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.