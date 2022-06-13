Meet the new business: The Paper Feather

Business name: The Paper Feather
Products and/or services: Stationery shop specializing in greeting cards (designed and handmade in store by owner), local products, vintage items and fun gifts with a focus on women-owned brands.
How long in business: “I had a storefront for 10 years in the Pike Place Market, which I closed in February,” says owner Jennifer Culllin. “I was thrilled to find a space in downtown Edmonds and just opened in May!”
Tell us about your history: “I have always loved Edmonds and recently moved to Richmond Beach,” Cullin said. “I am so excited to be a part of such a wonderful community and provide a fun shopping experience for everyone to enjoy.”
Unique/interesting features about the business: I design and print each greeting card in the shop, and also create custom invitations, wedding stationery, handlettering, artwork and special pieces for events.
Shop address: 126 3rd Ave. N., Suite 102, Edmonds 98020
Contact information
Email: thepaperfeather@hotmail.com
Website: www.thepaperfeather.com
