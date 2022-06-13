No injuries in two-vehicle crash at 196th and 88th Monday

A driver was cited but no one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 196th Street Southwest and 88th Avenue West Monday morning.

According to the Edmonds police traffic investigator at the scene, the woman driver was headed southbound on 88th Avenue West around 8 a.m. Monday when she stopped at one stop sign but failed to stop at a second sign at 196th Street Southwest. As the driver made a right turn onto 196th, her vehicle clipped the front of another vehicle headed westbound on 196th Street Southwest. That car then swerved into the opposing traffic lane and then swerved back, crashing through a cyclone fence next to the Maplewood Rock and Gem Club. The car flipped and came to rest on its roof, police said. Both the woman driver of the vehicle that was struck and the driver who hit her were uninjured.

The driver was cited for failing to stop at the stop sign, Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said.