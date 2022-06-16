Nominations open for BECU People Helping People Awards

BECU, Washington’s largest credit union, is accepting nominations for its 2022 People Helping People Awards.

The annual, member-driven program recognizes both BECU members and local nonprofits that are dedicated to serving their communities, from ending hunger and pushing for social equity and justice, to transforming lives through education, mentorship and more. Interested nonprofits are encouraged to share this opportunity with their network so that a BECU member may nominate them for this awards program.

Each winner will receive up to $50,000 in grant funds and a glide path grant of $2,500 for the two years following their initial award.

Through BECU’s Black Community Development Project (BCDP), a five-year, $5 million commitment to Black communities and racial equity, the credit union is giving up to $150,000 in additional funding to support small, Black-led nonprofits nominated by BECU members. (Glide path funding does not apply to BCDP grant recipients)

Since the program launched in 2013, BECU has donated more than $3 million to over 120 local nonprofits. A list of 2021 award recipients can be found here.

Nonprofits interested in learning more about the nomination process, key submission dates and award amounts can learn more here. BECU member nominations are open through Thursday, June 30.