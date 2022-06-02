Olympic Ballet Theatre presents ‘Summer Performance’ June 4

Olympic Ballet Theatre closes its performance season with an eclectic mix of classical ballet excerpts by a famed choreographer of the past and vibrant new works by contemporary choreographers in Summer Performance on June 4 at 7 p.m., at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.
Tickets range from $27 to $40 and can be purchased at www.olympicballet.org/tickets or at the box office at 425-774-7570.
The performances include:
Carnival in Venice from “Satanella”
Choreography: Marius Petipa
Music: Césare Pugni
The Carnival in Venice is an excerpt from the three-act ballet Satanella. When Marius Petipa revived Satanella in 1866, Le Carnaval de Venise was included in the third act of the ballet. Today, the Satanella pas de deux is a staple of the classical ballet repertoire.
Davis Dances: Dance 1
Choreography: Arcadian Broad
Music: Dance 1 by Oliver Davis
The inspiration for this piece came from the idea of two fierce and unstoppable forces (dancers) mixing together to create a harmonious union that wouldn’t exist with the two forces on their own.
Pas de Trois from “Le Corsaire”
Choreography: Marius Petipa
Music: Césare Pugni
Loosely based on the 1814 poem The Corsair by Lord Byron, the ballet narrates the story of the passionate pirate Conrad who falls in love with Medora, a beautiful Greek girl.
Passing By
Choreography: Arcadian Broad
Music: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair by Claude Debussy
Passing By is inspired by that split-second moment in a place of commute like a train station, airport, etc. when you see someone so beautiful and interesting from across the room that you are completely transfixed.
1 in 10^2,685,000
Choreography: Alberto Gaspar
Music: MGV (Musicque à Grande Vitesse) by Michael Nyman
This 28-minute piece celebrates the joy and the miracle of being alive in the present moment. The odds of being alive at any given moment are 1 in 10^2,685,000. With such infinitesimal odds, each of us is a living miracle.
