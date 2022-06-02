Olympic Ballet Theatre presents ‘Summer Performance’ June 4

Olympic Ballet Theatre closes its performance season with an eclectic mix of classical ballet excerpts by a famed choreographer of the past and vibrant new works by contemporary choreographers in Summer Performance on June 4 at 7 p.m., at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

Tickets range from $27 to $40 and can be purchased at www.olympicballet.org/tickets or at the box office at 425-774-7570.

The performances include:

Carnival in Venice from “Satanella”

Choreography: Marius Petipa

Music: Césare Pugni

The Carnival in Venice is an excerpt from the three-act ballet Satanella. When Marius Petipa revived Satanella in 1866, Le Carnaval de Venise was included in the third act of the ballet. Today, the Satanella pas de deux is a staple of the classical ballet repertoire.

Davis Dances: Dance 1

Choreography: Arcadian Broad

Music: Dance 1 by Oliver Davis



The inspiration for this piece came from the idea of two fierce and unstoppable forces (dancers) mixing together to create a harmonious union that wouldn’t exist with the two forces on their own.

Pas de Trois from “Le Corsaire”

Choreography: Marius Petipa

Music: Césare Pugni

Loosely based on the 1814 poem The Corsair by Lord Byron, the ballet narrates the story of the passionate pirate Conrad who falls in love with Medora, a beautiful Greek girl.

Passing By

Choreography: Arcadian Broad

Music: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair by Claude Debussy

Passing By is inspired by that split-second moment in a place of commute like a train station, airport, etc. when you see someone so beautiful and interesting from across the room that you are completely transfixed.

1 in 10^2,685,000

Choreography: Alberto Gaspar

Music: MGV (Musicque à Grande Vitesse) by Michael Nyman

This 28-minute piece celebrates the joy and the miracle of being alive in the present moment. The odds of being alive at any given moment are 1 in 10^2,685,000. With such infinitesimal odds, each of us is a living miracle.