Philip Clement: Army veteran practiced dentistry in Lake City for 47 years

Philip E. Clement

May 28, 1928 – May 30, 2022

Age 94, of Shoreline, was taken home to be with his Lord at Crista Assisted Living surrounded by his family.

He was born and raised in Ransomville, NY. Phil served in the army in post-war Japan. He attended Seattle Pacific College where he met and married Beverly Sprague in 1952. He attending UW Dental School and practiced family dentistry in Lake City for 47 years.

Phil will be greatly missed by his wife, Beverly, children, Debby (Chris) Mork, Bruce (Carla) Clement, Dave (Debbie) Clement, sisters, Ruth (Bill) Hart and Alice Hexemer, 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A family memorial will be held at a later date. A special thank you to the caring staff at Crista Oak Tree Court and Puget Sound Kidney Center.