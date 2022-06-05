Poet’s Corner: How It Is, Red Volkswagen Beetle, To the SANDBOX!

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

How It Is

I showed up for the scheduled meeting a month too early.

That’s how it is now –

Too much loss to think.

Too many tragedies to count.

I’m here at the non-meeting alone

So I sip chai tea by the faux fireplace.

The tea is fine.

I resist these quiet moments,

The cessation of tasks

Don’t know what to feel, not sure what I need, wonder what’d be good.

Search for a balm that’s as elusive as the sun in the Northwest.

Think about what I can buy, who I can call, where I can hide this numbness.

People are counting on me.

I tuck the sad away and fake my way through the heavy day.

I unfold grief in my own private sanctuary

Wrap myself in the blanket of her blurred fuzziness

And gaze at the flicker of the candle

With the star anise embedded in the wax

That the joyful girl’s hands crafted for me,

Grateful for her gift –

A glowing light in the darkness.

Ali Eden Ersfeld

~ ~ ~ ~

Red Volkswagen Beetle

Neal was not like the other New Jersey fathers

Reading newspapers, absent, angry, unfun.

He drove that car on the lawn,

(summer pregnant and ready to burst like my mom)

the red VW Beetle with the cozy-as-a-coffin way-back

and heating system that melted

the old lady’s shoes.

She was livid, he laughed about it.

We could hear the happy Beetle

chugging down Gage hill.

“Dad’s home!”

We girl-kids clung to the hood,

Pigtails whipping whimsically while we made our way over waves of green grass.

Twenty bags of sand were stuffed into that Beetle

like clowns headed to a circus.

Ali Eden Ersfeld

~ ~ ~ ~

To the SANDBOX!

He emptied the bags into an immaculate heap –

smooth, perfect, cool, delicious

like a mountain of sugar.

We built castles and dreamed,

the sand slipping through our little hands.

Soon came boys and blood and autumn,

and the sand became heavy and wet.

It attracted flies and an audacious Siamese cat.

Then, the lush ivy swallowed the sandbox.

The Beetle broke down somewhere in Newark and was towed to the junkyard.

But Neal…

he stayed fun and danced and laughed.

He taught us to always build castles and to dream –

to be amused even when things we love are lost or broken.

Ali Eden Ersfeld

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Ali teaches creative writing, mythology and English at Meadowdale High School where she works collaboratively with students to publish the school’s art and literary magazine. She is also a yoga instructor, sound bath performer, and facilitates yoga and writing workshops. Ali is a board member of EPIC Group Writers.

Published work: Unmasked Magazine, EPIC Group Writers 2018 Contest winner (second place-poetry); Poetry Corner – My Edmonds News