Police: Edmonds-Woodway HS student arrested for ‘credible threats of violence’ against school

According to McClure, friends of the suspect received messaging “within a social media app” that included photos of the suspect and “a realistic-looking BB gun.” Those friends — concerned about what they had seen — then contacted their parents, who alerted police just after 10 p.m. Sunday. The suspect — an Edmonds resident — was arrested at his home early Monday morning. The BB gun was recovered as well as additional evidence, police said.

In response to the incident, police provided an additional presence on the school campus Monday morning.