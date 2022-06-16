Port of Edmonds special meeting and meeting cancellation

PUBLIC NOTICE
SPECIAL MEETING and MEETING CANCELLATION
PORT OF EDMONDS
The Port of Edmonds has scheduled a Special Commission Meeting on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.
The Port of Edmonds has cancelled their regularly scheduled business meeting on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 7 p.m.
The public is invited to attend in person or join us via Zoom. You can find this information on our website https://www.portofedmonds.org.
— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds
