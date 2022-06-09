Public invited to neighborhood roundtable meetings for ‘Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets’ project

The public is invited to attend roundtable meeting in their neighborhood to discuss the City of Edmonds’ Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets project.

During the launch of the project May 24, Development Services Director Susan McLaughlin said the goal is to look at creative ways that Edmonds can use its public spaces — in particular its streets, sidewalks, alleys and parking stalls — for a range of activities. You can view the recording of the presentation here.

There will be six roundtable meetings taking place in different neighborhoods: Perrinville/Seaview, Firdale, Five Corners, Downtown/Edmonds Bowl, Westgate and Highway 99/Lake Ballinger.

The first three neighborhood roundtables are scheduled as follows:

Five Corners Neighborhood Roundtable

When: Wednesday, June 22 at 6 p.m.

Where: Caffe Ladro, 8403 Main St.

Downtown/Edmonds Bowl Neighborhood Roundtable

When: Thursday, June 23 at 6 p.m.

Where: Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

Firdale Neighborhood Roundtable

When: Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m.

Where: Hickman Park, 23700 104th Ave. W.

Dates will be announced soon for roundtable meetings in the Perrinville/Seaview, Westgate and Highway 99 neighborhoods.

According to a city press release, during the in-person meetings residents will have the opportunity to talk specifically about public space opportunities in their neighborhoods, to share their thoughts on how street space could be adapted to support community cohesion and economic development. Some activation ideas to consider include temporary art installations, neighborhood street festivals, outdoor movies, and more.

“It has become clear that our residents enjoy innovative ideas that create more vibrant and connected communities,” McLaughlin said. “One way we can do this is through ‘street activation strategies’ which utilize street space in different ways to create people places such as outdoor dining, open air markets, play streets – to enhance our neighborhoods. We look forward to these discussions and gathering ideas from the public.”

For more information about the project and to receive updates, visit www.edmondswa.gov/redefining-streets-and-public-spaces.