Public invited to review updates to the draft Paine Field Master Plan

Airport planners have completed draft concepts and alternatives for the Paine Field Airport Master Plan. Snohomish County invites the public to visit an online open house from June 1 to 30, to get an update on what the team has been working on, to learn more about the master plan, and leave comments or questions.

The public is also invited to share their thoughts with airport planners at a webinar on Thursday, June 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. The webinar will provide attendees a chance to learn more about the Master Plan updates and ask questions directly of the project team. Register and learn more about the draft plan at PaineFieldMasterPlan.com.

Planners and engineers developed these concepts and alternatives based on public feedback in late 2021 and early 2022.

Webinar attendees and visitors to the online open house will see draft drawings of improved airfield taxiways, see land use updates, and hear more about the planning process.

“Snohomish County residents are passionate about activity in their communities, and this includes their local airport. We’ve worked hard to include them in the planning process and encourage them to get involved,” said Terry Ryan, Snohomish County Aerospace Economic Development Director.

Community members can visit the online open house at PaineFieldMasterPlan.com. Through the online open house, community members can learn more about the master plan process, get an update on the proposed alternatives, leave comments, sign up for project emails, and follow Paine Field Airport on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates.