Pur Skin Clinic celebrating 10th anniversary in July

Pῡr Skin Clinic in July is celebrating a decade of providing cosmetic dermatology treatments in Edmonds.

On Saturday, July 23, the clinic invites you to celebrate with them. From 1-4 p.m., Pur Skin Clinic will host an anniversary event with treatment demonstrations, light bites and beverages, limited gift bags, a raffle for prizes with proceeds benefiting Mary’s Place, and the best pricing of the year.

In the past decade, under the leadership and expertise of founder Denice Schwind, PA-C, both the clinic space itself and its provider team grew. The award-winning dermatology clinic now includes nine medical providers. Services include Botox and dermal fillers, skin-tightening lasers, body contouring with Coolsculpting and Cooltone, laser hair reduction, hair restoration, facials, IV therapy and medical dermatology.

RSVP for the anniversary party here.

PUR Skin Clinic is located at 307 Bell St. #104 Edmonds.