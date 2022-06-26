Reader view: Is Edmonds ending single-family zoning?

Let’s start this discussion with a few definitions to make sure we’re all on the same page. What is single-family residential (SFR) zoning?
Per our city code, the purpose of single family residential is: “To reserve and regulate areas primarily for family living in single-family dwellings.” Our code further defines single-family dwellings as: “Single-family dwelling (and single-family dwelling unit) means a detached building used by one family, limited to one per lot.” Pretty clear, right?
Not so fast, because, as you probably know by now, there is a movement afoot to change these definitions or to eliminate single-family zoning altogether. All with the intent to increase density. Let’s take a look at what we can expect to see going forward, using “urban design solutions for redesigning suburbs”.
The urban planners are telling us that we need multi-family, “missing middle housing” to provide housing diversity and increase housing choice. The goal being to incrementally increase population density at the expense of single-family housing. A mindset with the premise that our current growth trajectory cannot be met by other means. To their credit, they make no claim that this is about affordable housing, because it’s not.
A major theme of these planners is that the urban setting should be walkable, hence why we’re seeing the recent “reimagining our streets and neighborhoods” initiative. Walkable is defined as within a 10-minute walk of a destination. With our topography and weather (and least I mention sidewalk situation), how many of our neighborhoods are within a 10-minute walk of a destination? A destination which serves one’s everyday needs. I’m not saying the concept is bad, and I do applaud the city for reaching out to the community for discussion and input on this idea. The idea may actually have merit in certain areas of our city, but not city-wide. What I do wish is that the city would be transparent about their intentions and put it in the broader context of our Comprehensive Plan update as a scenario, but not the only option being considered, which right now, it appears to be.
To achieve their goal, they will tell you the “equitable” thing to do is to change ALL single-family residential to allow for these multi-family dwellings. To make it aesthetically palatable they suggest that it’s house-form or house-scale buildings that just happen to have multiple units within them. So called form-based housing. Any way you slice it, it’s still multi-family housing in SFR zones.
My question is, where are the suburban planners? What if we approached planning for growth from a different perspective or point-of-view? Let’s start with the end in mind. Do we want a neighborhood suburban environment or a dense urban one? Or, has this decision already been made for us?
What’s happening in Ballard has been a recurring comparison being made by many. I was recently challenged to make the comparison more definitive. I like challenges! So, let’s take a quick look at Ballard.
I don’t know the history of how Ballard evolved (and continues to evolve), whether there was community input and acceptance or if the developers and politicians ramrodded through their zoning changes. And I’m not going to disparage those who live in, or like Ballard. I will, however, ask if this is the direction we want to take Edmonds?
On my very first Redfin search I came up with the following listing in Ballard:
Aside from the unappealing physical aspects of the proposed building in relation to the single-family residence next door, what I’ll draw your attention to is the “BUILDER ALERT” at the bottom of the page. Here we have a small-footprint duplex being advertised to builders specifically for upzoning. And with no on-site parking requirements to boot! This is Ballard today. Edmonds tomorrow?
The main point here is that we need to be careful what we wish for. This is a slippery slope for which it is very difficult to develop housing codes to protect the neighborhood character once a rezoning decision is made. I know that I’ll be accused of sensationalism, and to some extent I’ll accept it, however it’s hard to argue with the above facts.
I believe that our current zoning code is flexible enough as is to accomplish our growth objectives without requiring a wholesale change to single-family zoning. I’m not saying that it’s perfect, but I do think we can review our current footprint and make some strategic and surgically precise changes to increase our housing diversity. Planned growth, not leaving it to developers who have no vested interest in our community, other than to make a buck, leaving us with ad-hoc neighborhoods. One size does not fit all.
Unfortunately, this missing middle upzoning concept is gaining some traction within our city’s inner circles. A few on the planning board, a few councilmembers and obviously the city are starting to float the idea. They start by advocating for either detached accessory dwelling units or duplexes in all SFR neighborhoods. Neither of which adhere to our definition of single-family residential. So, they would need to change the definition (or eliminate SFR) in order to enact even these ideas. Make no mistake about it, this is the foothold that they are looking for to make even bigger changes in the future. Ground zero, so to speak.
I’m sure we’ll be revisiting this topic many times between now and the Comprehensive Plan update. This letter is my attempt to be proactive and get out in front of this before their narrative takes further hold. I believe this is a community decision, and not one left solely to a board or council.
Let the discussion begin.
— By Jim Ogonowski
Jim Ogonowski lives in Edmonds
Good analysis.
Developers want to change downtown Edmonds.
Developers want water views.
They do not actually care about the middle or affordability in the rest of the city.
Do not go along with what is being proposed.
Consultants are paid to help accomplish the goals of those who hired them.
Thank you, Jim for getting involved and so eloquently stating the material facts. What we have. What is proposed. Your example in Ballard is perfect and a home run.
Since 1981, I’ve been involved in the protection of our City Code. More people need to get involved to protect our smalltown atmosphere and unique environmental features. We can grow but let’s grow responsibly with input from the citizens and not planners that believe they have a better idea.
I favor appropriate setbacks, lot coverage and building heights for protected of surrounding property rights.
Click on my name to see some of my efforts.
Thank you well put. Time to take action are we going to let the administration run our lives? Today’s left voting block think they know what is better for me. We are supposed to have representative government and it seems our mayor and administration are doing their best to circumvent that. Or if not, they are wasting tons of tax dollars for no good reason. Thanks Jim for spelling it out.
Affordable housing, “missing middle” housing is unattainable in Edmonds.
The privileged elite running this city have sent a clear message – only the rich are issued permits and allowed to build homes here.
They discourage rather than encourage affordable housing efforts.
They also plan to designate all vacant single family zoned properties with steep slopes as unbuildable, taking away potential of new single family homes.
Edmonds’ tree ordinance requires owners of vacant land to compensate the city for the lack of tree canopy caused by the development of all previously built homes.
Those without homes are denied permits until the city’s been compensated for the lack of tree canopy caused by 100 years of development…making us pay for the damage all homes have caused.
City requirements and fees easily add up to $200,000 per home. This extra cost is passed on to home buyers.
The city council has passed ordinances allowing seizure, charging vacant land owners for the rights to their own trees and charging for each cubic foot of earth moved to build foundations.
Our neighbor has to pay $64,000 for his own trees before issued a permit for one home, we have to pay $107,000 (it would have been 3-4 times that without the fee limit of $2 per sq foot of property) and permanently relinquish to the city all rights to our 72 remaining trees on our property for our family’s three homes.
This city denies home building in single family zones until it’s paid off and property rights to every tree are permanently relinquished.
What should homes be without so we can pay for the lack of tree canopy that existing homes caused? Roofs, windows, foundations??
Many of us can no longer afford to build in Edmonds and vacant property values have declined because of the city fees required to build.
Citizens, enjoy the privilege of living in homes without having paid twice for every tree that was cut for your home to stand… …just as everyone in the United States has the right to do …unless you own vacant land in Edmonds.
I’m kinda surprised at the lack of depth in this op-ed. It adds no concrete prescriptions. It’s clear the author has a grasp on current city code in Edmonds but the Ballard comparison is so surface level that I don’t see how it’s adds more to the discussion. There is a long middle ground between Edmonds today and the developments going up in Ballard. I do hope we see more robust conversation on the future of the city, though! I just encourage us to be more specific about what we like and don’t like and what our values are as a town.
And you can add Kirkland to the list of former livable small waterfront towns that are now stacked, packed and racked with character killing density.