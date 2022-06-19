Reminder: Community conversation on Juneteenth, July 4th set for Edmonds Center for Arts June 29

“Bridging the Gap: A Community Conversation on Juneteenth and the 4th of July” is scheduled for Wednesday, June 29, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. The hybrid event is geared for all ages.

The event is being hosted by Edmonds resident Alicia Crank of Crank'd Up Consulting.

“I feel it is important for all of us to learn more about the two independence days,” Crank said. “As much as it may be an uncomfortable conversation, it also benefits us as a community to learn about our collective history, diverse cultural aspects, and hopefully ways that we can cohesively celebrate both. This is a conversation that goes beyond Edmonds.”

The event will include a panel discussion and audience question-and-answer session. Crank and Jon Bauer, editorial editor of The Daily Herald, will serve as moderators.

Panelists include:

Bianca Dang, Ph.D.: Assistant Professor, Donald W. Logan Family Endowed Chair of American History – University of Washington

DeLon Lewis, Program Specialist, Everett Community College

Steve Nelson: Sr. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Specialist, Alaska Airlines

Michelle Osborne, J.D.: Michelle M. Osborne, J.D. & Associates, LLC

Paul Pitre, Ph.D: Chancellor, Washington State University Everett

You can learn more about the event moderators and panelists here.