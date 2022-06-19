Reminder: Five Corners ‘Reimagining Neighborhoods’ roundtable meeting set for June 22

The first of six neighborhood roundtable meetings for the City of Edmonds’ Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets project is taking place on Wednesday, June 22 at 6 p.n. at the Five Corners Caffe Ladro, 8403 Main St.

The public is invited to attend a roundtable meeting in their local neighborhood. In addition to Five Corners, there will be meetings in Perrinville/Seaview, Five Corners, Downtown, Westgate and Highway 99/Lake Ballinger.

In addiiton to the June 22 gathering, meetings scheduled so far include:

Downtown/Edmonds Bowl Neighborhood Roundtable

When: Thursday, June 23 at 6 p.m.

Where: Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

Firdale Neighborhood Roundtable

When: Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m.

Where: Hickman Park, 23700 104th Ave. W.

The meetings follow a virtual kickoff meeting May 24, which included instant survey questions and six breakout groups. You can view the recording of the presentation here.

Durin the in-person meetings, residents will have the opportunity to talk specifically about public space opportunities in their neighborhoods. Some activation ideas to consider include temporary art installations, neighborhood street festivals and outdoor movies.

For more information about the project and to sign up to receive updates, visit www.edmondswa.gov/redefining-streets-and-public-spaces.