Reminder: ‘Here Comes the Sun’ steelband concert set for June 12 at ECA

On June 12 at 5 p.m., the youth steelbands of Steel Magic Northwest will be at Edmonds Center for the Arts presenting their annual Here Comes the Sun concert. The groups return to a live, indoor event after two years of being online only due to COVID restrictions. They will perform a repertoire of classical, pop, samba, salsa, calypso and soca music in their concert to welcome the summer.

Tickets for the concert range from $10 to $18 and are available at the ECA box office.