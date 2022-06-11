Restaurant News: Rise and Shine Bakery, plus Mexican and Egyptian fare

Here are some new spots around the area, and news for those who’ve missed their favorite Egyptian fare.

Rise and Shine Bakery

Newly located at 23030 Highway 99, Edmonds, this place is sort of tucked into a spot all on its own and therefore easy to miss when you drive by on the busy Highway 99. But its worth the extra effort to find this shop and dine on their delicious fare, including these sandwiches — all served on homemade French baguettes:

Vegetarian Tofu Stir Fry with Five Spices: Tofu is stir fried and marinated with five spices; garnished with mayo, daikon, cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro and onions.

Vegetarian Tofu Stir Fry Mushroom: Tofu stir fried with mushroom; garnished with mayo, daikon, cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro and onion.

Pork Belly: The fat marbled sections are grilled crisply; garnished with mayo, daikon, cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro and onion.

Shredded Chicken: The chicken is marinated with lemongrass then shredded, topped with fried onion and garlic; garnished with mayo, daikon, cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro and onion.

Extra treats from bakery case: Black sesame buns, almond chocolate buns and almond buns.

More spots on the horizon:

Juice & Joe: Upcoming new spot opens soon, tucked beside the Engel’s location at 115 5th Ave. S. in Edmonds.

Brick Oven Pizza: Under construction in the Perrinville neighborhood on the Edmonds/Lynnwood border. Sources tell me this is an extension of business by owners of the Hook restaurant.

In nearby Shoreline (almost Mountlake Terrace): Las Brasas Del Volcan, located at 19953 Ballinger Way N.E. Formerly Todo Mexico, this location still provides excellent Mexican cuisine. The fare is more traditional so expect influences of Oaxaca — the deep chocolate flavor of mole, for example.

Here are some dishes I'd recommend:

Also in Shoreline, King Tut has reopened at 13510 Aurora Ave. N. While in a new location, the quality of their tasty dishes has not changed one bit.

Before the entire strip mall was eradicated to make way for the Lynnwood Link light rail station, I visited this spot. Here’s a link to my review.

Cue the Steve Martin Saturday Night Live skit, raise your arms in hieroglyphic stance and hum along… “King Tut.” Better yet, get into your car and pay them a visit.

Yours truly is taking a break from Restaurant News — health issues and an upcoming knee replacement need my full attention at present. I appreciate the readership’s comments and the enthusiasm expressed to me personally by those who have enjoyed my column over these many years.

Bon Appetite,

Kathy Passage

A specialty gourmet food broker for over 30 years, Kathy Passage has in-depth knowledge on food and the special qualities of ingredients used in the exquisite products she helped bring to market. Kathy brings this unique perspective from the “other side of the plate” to writing about the food and restaurant scene in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.