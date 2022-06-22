Ryan Crowther named new president and CEO of Edmonds Chamber

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has named Ryan Crowther as its new president and CEO. He will replace current President and CEO Greg Urban, who is moving out of the area in July.

“The Chamber Board of Directors is excited to welcome Ryan to our community and looks forward to his leadership in this time of transition”, said Board Chair Erika Barnett. “His experiences in Snohomish County and extensive event production knowledge are a perfect fit for our organization.”

Crowther founded the Everett Music Initiative and Fisherman’s Village Music Festival, and has produced over 400 events in Snohomish County since 2012. Crowther was also the principal at Puget PR and Public Affairs, a boutique public relations and marketing outfit in Snohomish County, where he worked with dozens of small businesses, non-profits and municipal clients on strategic public relations and community relations campaigns. He is a past board chair of Leadership Snohomish County and an alumnus of the 2016 Signature Class.

“I’ve spent the last 10-plus years helping businesses succeed and large-scale events prosper, and I’m really grateful I get to bring my experience to Edmonds,” Crowther said. “I’m a big believer that the health of a community can be seen by its storefronts, connectivity and community events, and there’s no doubt Edmonds continues to shine as a leader in all three.

“I’m honored to follow the incredible work of Greg Urban, who for the last eight years has built upon the longstanding legacy of the Edmonds Chamber,” Crowther added.

Crowther will work with Urban and the rest of the chamber team over the coming weeks, prior to Urban’s departure after the An Edmonds Kind of 4th of July celebration.

For more information on Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and membership, visit www.EdmondsChamber.com or call 425-670-1496.