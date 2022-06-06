Reminder: Veterans event at Edmonds Food Bank June 8

Posted: June 6, 2022 373
Shellie Willis

With the goal of connecting veterans and other community members, the Edmonds Food Bank is partnering with Operation Military Family to offer an educational speaker and refreshments on Wednesday, June 8.

The event will be at the Edmonds Food Bank from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The speaker is Shellie Willis, a veteran, TEDx speaker and author, and founder of Redefining You Foundation. Coffee and other refreshments will be provided in the morning, and lunch will be available at noon. The Edmonds Food Bank will also offer take-home bags of food that can be given to family, friends, neighbors, or anyone in need.

The event will take place at the food bank, located in L100 of Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St.

Edmonds Food Bank and Operation Military Family are local nonprofit organizations partnering to support our military, veterans, their families, and community members.

    1. This program is intended to connect veterans, active military, all family members, and anyone in the community that would like to connect in the community and learn more about veteran-related activities

