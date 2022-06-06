Reminder: Veterans event at Edmonds Food Bank June 8

With the goal of connecting veterans and other community members, the Edmonds Food Bank is partnering with Operation Military Family to offer an educational speaker and refreshments on Wednesday, June 8.

The event will be at the Edmonds Food Bank from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The speaker is Shellie Willis, a veteran, TEDx speaker and author, and founder of Redefining You Foundation. Coffee and other refreshments will be provided in the morning, and lunch will be available at noon. The Edmonds Food Bank will also offer take-home bags of food that can be given to family, friends, neighbors, or anyone in need.

The event will take place at the food bank, located in L100 of Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St.

Edmonds Food Bank and Operation Military Family are local nonprofit organizations partnering to support our military, veterans, their families, and community members.