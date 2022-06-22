Scene in Edmonds: A close look at sea life during last week’s very low tide Posted: June 21, 2022 72 City of Edmonds Parks Ranger Karen Andres holds a moon snail for beach goers to see during the extreme low tide at the Edmonds waterfront June 16. The low tide exposed many colorful examples of sea life. Photographer Tim Roth shared these photos he shot during the extreme low tide at the Edmonds waterfront last Thursday, June 16.
