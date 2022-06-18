Scene in Edmonds: Barred owl on the hunt

From photographer Ken Pickle, who spotted this scene at an Edmonds park Thursday: “An adult barred owl was on a lower branch and seemed intent on listening to something. Then it flew down to a tree; I couldn’t tell what was happening until it came up with a baby bird it had pulled from a nest. Nature at work…”
