Scene in Edmonds: By land or sea Posted: June 25, 2022 14 The Saturday 5:15 p.m. Amtral Empire Builder departs Edmonds for Chicago while the Edmonds-Kingston ferry awaits passengers in the background. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe)
