Scene in Edmonds: Cheers to Saturday Wine Walk 6 mins ago 7 Live music and sunshine at Ombu Salon + Spa during the Art Walk Edmonds Wine Walk Saturday. (Photos by Joe Christian) Wandering Wolf Cellars wine tasting at the Paper Feather. Wine Walk patrons sample Cavelero Cellars wines at ARTspot The Brandt Fisher Quartet plays inside Rouge Boutique.
