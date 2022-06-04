Scene in Edmonds: Crab catchers

A little after sunrise Saturday on the Edmonds waterfront, photographer Sharon O’Brien began talking with two fishermen from Tulalip who were preparing to head south to an area where crabbing season is open. “They blessed me with one of their catch, a Dungeness crab over 7 inches from notch to notch,” O’Brien said.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.