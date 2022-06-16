Scene in Edmonds: Enjoying the extraordinary low tide

Local photographers captured the scene at the Edmonds waterfront Wednesday as Puget Sound experienced its lowest tide in more than a decade.

The Seattle Times reported that the tide is 4 feet lower than the average daily low tide — and that another extraordinarily low tide is expected Thursday.

The lowest tide arrived midday Wednesday, at -4.28 feet. On Thursday, the tide is forecast to be out to -4.11 feet at 12:58 p.m., The Times said.