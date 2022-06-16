Scene in Edmonds: Enjoying the extraordinary low tide

Local photographers captured the scene at the Edmonds waterfront Wednesday as Puget Sound experienced its lowest tide in more than a decade.
The Seattle Times reported that the tide is 4 feet lower than the average daily low tide — and that another extraordinarily low tide is expected Thursday.
The lowest tide arrived midday Wednesday, at -4.28 feet. On Thursday, the tide is forecast to be out to -4.11 feet at 12:58 p.m., The Times said.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.