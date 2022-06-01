Scene in Edmonds: Hands-on zoology

Photographer Julia Wiese saw this group of people down on the Edmonds docks dipping small nets in the water and writing on clipboards Tuesday, so she stopped to find out what they were doing. Turns out, they were University of Washington undergraduate students studying invertebrate zoology. “They were searching for different invertebrates species near the docks and classifying them,” Wiese said. “Some they were taking back to the classroom and the rest releasing back into the water.”
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.