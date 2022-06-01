Scene in Edmonds: Hands-on zoology

Photographer Julia Wiese saw this group of people down on the Edmonds docks dipping small nets in the water and writing on clipboards Tuesday, so she stopped to find out what they were doing. Turns out, they were University of Washington undergraduate students studying invertebrate zoology. “They were searching for different invertebrates species near the docks and classifying them,” Wiese said. “Some they were taking back to the classroom and the rest releasing back into the water.”