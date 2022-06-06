Scene in Edmonds: Jellyfish sighting

On her walk Sunday, photographer Julia Wiese saw an interesting sight near the Port of Edmonds L dock on the waterfront: Over a dozen small white jellyfish were swimming near the rocks by Anthony’s Homeport as well as a tiny school of fish.
