Scene in Edmonds: June blooms

2 hours ago 18
By Ken Pickle
By Lee Lageschulte
By Ken Pickle
By Lee Lageschulte
Photo by Ken Pickle
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Photo by Ken Pickle
Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Beautiful blooms as captured by photographers Ken Pickle (in his yard) and Lee Lageschulte (on Sunset Avenue).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME