Scene in Edmonds: June blooms 2 hours ago 18 By Ken Pickle By Lee Lageschulte By Ken Pickle By Lee Lageschulte Photo by Ken Pickle Photo by Lee Lageschulte Photo by Ken Pickle Photo by Lee Lageschulte Beautiful blooms as captured by photographers Ken Pickle (in his yard) and Lee Lageschulte (on Sunset Avenue).
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.