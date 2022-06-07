Scene in Edmonds: Ribbon cut for Notary In Motion

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce last week sponsored a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Edmonds business Notary In Motion, owned by Tammy Winslow.

A notary public, loan signing agent and registered process server, Winslow offers mobile, remote and in-office notary services, and is available weekdays, evenings and weekends.

Notary in Motion was a sponsor of the recent series of Drag Queen Bingo events at Engel’s Pub. In working to secure bingo prizes from other Edmonds businesses, Winslow said: “I love doing business here because I am surrounded by so many small, local businesses who really care about this community.”

To learn more, email notary@notaryinmotion.services or call 425-200-4882.