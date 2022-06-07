Scene in Edmonds: Ribbon cut for Notary In Motion

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce last week sponsored a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Edmonds business Notary In Motion, owned by Tammy Winslow.
A notary public, loan signing agent and registered process server, Winslow offers mobile, remote and in-office notary services, and is available weekdays, evenings and weekends.
Notary in Motion was a sponsor of the recent series of Drag Queen Bingo events at Engel’s Pub. In working to secure bingo prizes from other Edmonds businesses, Winslow said: “I love doing business here because I am surrounded by so many small, local businesses who really care about this community.”
To learn more, email notary@notaryinmotion.services or call 425-200-4882.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.